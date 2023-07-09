Losing this series meant we can work on: Mehidy Miraj

Mehidy Hasan, the all-rounder from Bangladesh, believes that the team's disappointing loss to Afghanistan in the ODI series serves as a necessary wake-up call before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh finished a tumultuous week on and off the field when they slumped to a second consecutive defeat to Afghanistan in Chattogram on Saturday and now must attempt to regroup ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India at the end of the year.

While Bangladesh are ranked seventh on the current Men's ODI Team Rankings and qualified for this year's World Cup courtesy of a third-placed finish during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, the form they have displayed in two matches against Afghanistan thus far has been well from their best.