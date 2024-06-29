India and South Africa ready to battle for T20 World Cup title

Fans began arriving at Kensington Oval in bright sunshine on Saturday ahead of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa.

The final concludes a near month-long tournament and features two teams who have been unbeaten throughout the competition.

The possibility of stormy weather over the weekend, with some rain forecast for Saturday, had raised concerns among organisers but as early arrivals began taking their seats there was no sign of precipitation.

The 28,000-capacity venue, regarding by many as the spiritual home of West Indies cricket, is expected to be sold out with many Indian fans travelling from afar for the match.