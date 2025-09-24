Bangladesh bowl first with 4 changes, Jaker Ali to captain as Litton misses out

- Bangladesh bring four changes
- Bangladesh win toss, send India to bat
Tazim bowls tight first over
Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls a tight first over as India score 3 from it. Nasum comes from the other end.
India 3/0 (1 over)
Abhishek Sharma 1*
Subman Gill 2*
Bangladesh make four changes. Taskin, Shoriful, Mahedi, and Litton miss out while Tanzim, Rishad, Emon, and Saifuddin replace them.
India play with unchanged XI.
Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Bangladesh win toss and elect to field first.
Jaker Ali is captaining Bangladesh in place of Litton Das. Jaker says that Litton injured himself during practice and is missing today.
Suryakumar says he would have batted first anyway as the pitch became a bit slower in a previous game here. The Indian captain says he will be very happy to bat first.
Can Bangladesh upset India?
Bangladesh face off India in the super fours of the Asia Cup at Dubai.
Both teams have won their first matches in this stage; India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets while Bangladesh won by 4 wickets against Sri Lanka.
India beat Bangladesh all but once in 17 T20I encounters. Bangladesh registered their only victory in November 2019 at Delhi. Given this head-to-head imbalance and India’s T20 supremacy (losing only 3 games out of 35 since the beginning of 2024), India are clear favorite in this match. Can Bangladesh make an upset today?
Welcome to live coverage of Bangladesh vs India
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs India Asia Cup Super Four match. Bangladesh and India are facing each other in T20 cricket again after October 2024.