Pakistan all out for 271, Australia take 216 run lead

Pakistan were bowled out for 271 on the cusp of tea in the first Test at Perth Saturday to trail Australia by 216 runs as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon moved within one wicket of the 500-mark.

Lyon was the best of the bowlers with 3-66, but he will have to wait to reach a milestone that will put him in elite company alongside just seven other players.

Pakistan began on 132-2 after building a solid foundation in chasing the home side's first innings 487, but were no match for Australia's top-class attack.

