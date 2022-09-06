Challenge to face world beaters India: Shanaka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Monday said India's IPL experience and winning mindset makes them a challenging team to face as his side targets a place in the Asia Cup final.

The island nation won their opening Super Four match and now know another victory against Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai on Tuesday will edge them closer to a shot at the title.

Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan to start the Super Four round. They desperately need a win to stay in the race for the final on Sunday.