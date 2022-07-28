Allen and Sodhi star as New Zealand rout Scotland in 1st T20I

Finn Allen and Ish Sodhi both produced format-best displays as New Zealand overwhelmed Scotland by 68 runs in the 1st Twenty20 international at Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Allen's 101, his maiden T20I hundred, was the cornerstone of New Zealand's 225-5, the opener sharing a first-wicket stand of 85 with the experienced Martin Guptill (40).

"It was nice to put a performance on the board for your country," said Allen.

"I've put in a lot of hard work in the last few months, so to have a bit of personal success was nice."

Scotland were rarely in the hunt in reply, with leg-break bowler Sodhi taking a career-best 4-28 from his four overs, while fellow spinner Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain, weighed in with 2-23 as the hosts were held to 157-8 in their 20 overs.