Bangladesh eye series sweep against UAE in 2nd T20I

After sealing a 27-run win in the opening T20I, Bangladesh will take on hosts United Arab Emirates in the second and final match of the series Monday, aiming for a clean sweep.

In the first encounter on Friday, Parvez Hossain Emon starred with a blistering 53-ball century - only the second T20I hundred by a Bangladeshi - as Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 191 for 7.

The left-hander's nine sixes also set a new national record for most in a T20I innings by a Bangladeshi.

Despite a fightback from UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem and middle-order batter Asif Khan, the visitors' bowling unit held their nerve.