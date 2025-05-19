Bangladesh eye series sweep against UAE in 2nd T20I
After sealing a 27-run win in the opening T20I, Bangladesh will take on hosts United Arab Emirates in the second and final match of the series Monday, aiming for a clean sweep.
In the first encounter on Friday, Parvez Hossain Emon starred with a blistering 53-ball century - only the second T20I hundred by a Bangladeshi - as Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 191 for 7.
The left-hander's nine sixes also set a new national record for most in a T20I innings by a Bangladeshi.
Despite a fightback from UAE's captain Muhammad Waseem and middle-order batter Asif Khan, the visitors' bowling unit held their nerve.
Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan all chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict UAE to 164.
With the series on the line Monday, Bangladesh will look to give opportunities to other players while maintaining momentum ahead of the Pakistan tour, which is expected to be confirmed soon.
Mustafizur Rahman is no longer available for this match, having departed for India to join Delhi Capitals for the IPL.
The match is scheduled to start at 9:00pm Bangladesh time.