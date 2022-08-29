India have Pandya, we have Shakib: Sriram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently the talk of the town in the cricketing world after his match-winning all-round performance against Pakistan in their Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

Pandya’s topic came up even during Bangladesh team’s technical director Sridharan Sriram’s press conference on Monday.

Pandya claimed three wickets and then showed nerves of steel with the bat to take his team home with a six in the final over.