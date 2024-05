Bangladesh sent to bat in 5th T20I

Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat in the last of the five-match T20 series.

Having led the series 4-0, Bangladesh will aim to sweep the series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh made three changes while Zimbabwe brought one change.

Experienced Mahmudullah, all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan have been brought in place of Tanzim Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe replaced Richard Ngarava with Sean Williams.