Bangladesh hope to continue winning momentum against Ireland

Bangladesh will hope to maintain the winning momentum from the England series when they take on visiting Ireland in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series which begins Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, reports news agency BSS.

The match will start at 2:00pm and will be aired live on T Sports.

“We respect Ireland just like England but we don’t fear any team. We are not going to treat Ireland any less than how we prepared for England. When we play our best cricket, we are good enough to beat most teams. It is our mantra,” Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said, summing up their approach toward the series.