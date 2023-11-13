Australia 'peaking at right time': Starc

Mitchell Starc on Monday said Australia have lived up to their reputation of "peaking at the right time" after overcoming a shaky start to win seven straight World Cup matches.

The five-time champions take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday after the two teams ended on 14 points each in the group stage.

Australia lost a one-day series in South Africa followed by a series defeat to India ahead of the World Cup.

They then suffered opening defeats at the tournament to the hosts by six wickets and the Proteas by a huge 134 runs.