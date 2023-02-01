Cricket

3rd ODI

South Africa bowl first against England eyeing clean sweep

AFP
Kimberley
South Africa's cricketers line up for the national anthems ahead of the third ODI between South Africa and England at Mangaung Oval in Kimberley on 1 February, 2023AFP

South Africa won the toss and sent England in to bat in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The home side have already clinched the series after beating England in the second ODI on Sunday.

South African wicketkeeper and opening batsman Quinton de Kock was not considered for selection after suffering an injury to his right thumb during South Africa’s series-clinching five-wicket win in Bloemfontein on Sunday. He was replaced by Reeza Hendricks.

X-rays showed no serious injury and he made himself available for selection as a batsman only, but the selectors decided not to take any risks.

Explaining the choice to send England into bat, South African captain Temba Bavuma said: “It’s a hard ground to defend, with short straight boundaries.

“It also tends to get easier to bat on under lights.”

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj were replaced by Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi.

England captain Jos Buttler said he would have preferred to chase.

“We are disappointed to be out of the series but there is lots to play for today,” he said.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer returned in place of Olly Stone.

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment