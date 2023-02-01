South Africa bowl first against England eyeing clean sweep

South Africa won the toss and sent England in to bat in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The home side have already clinched the series after beating England in the second ODI on Sunday.

South African wicketkeeper and opening batsman Quinton de Kock was not considered for selection after suffering an injury to his right thumb during South Africa’s series-clinching five-wicket win in Bloemfontein on Sunday. He was replaced by Reeza Hendricks.