Rahul makes 101 in Indian total of 245 against South Africa

AFP
Centurion, South Africa
India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 27, 2023AFP

KL Rahul made 101 before India were bowled out for 245 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208 for eight after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes.

Rahul advanced from his score of 70, reaching his eighth Test century - and second in successive Tests at Centurion - off 133 balls when he hit Gerald Coetzee for six over midwicket.

He hit four sixes and 14 fours before he was last man out, bowled by Nandre Burger.

Brief scores:
India 245 in 67.4 overs (V. Kohli 38, S. Iyer 31, K. Rahul 101; K. Rabada 5-59, N. Burger 3-50).

