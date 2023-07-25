Harmanpreet suspended for two matches

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for two matches. She will miss India women's next two international matches after being handed a combined four demerit points and a fine of 75 per cent of her match fee for two breaches of the ICC code of conduct, ICC confirmed the matter with a press release.
This is the highest level of punishment for a women cricketer since ICC started to list the players punished for breaching the code of conduct in women cricket in 2016.
During the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the Indian skipper lost her temper and broke the stumps with her bat after being given out by the umpire. She hurled abuse at opponents, umpires and showed gestures to spectators.
At the post-match presentation she again used objectionable words towards umpiring and also demeaned the opponents.
For her attitude in the field Harmanpreet was penalised 50 per cent of her match fees and received three demerit points according to the section 2.8 of ICC code of conduct.
The Indian skipper was further penalised 25 per cent of her match fees and received another demerit point for her criticisms of umpiring as she breached section 2.7.
According to the rule, if any player receives four or more demerit points within 24 months, it would transform into suspension. Four demerit points mean two suspension points and two suspension points mean suspension in one Test or two ODIS or T20s- whichever comes first.
Harmanpreet accepted the punishment imposed by match referee Akhter Ahmed, hence no formal hearing was required.