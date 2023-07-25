Harmanpreet suspended for two matches

During the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the Indian skipper lost her temper and broke the stumps with her bat after being given out by the umpire. She hurled abuse at opponents, umpires and showed gestures to spectators.

At the post-match presentation she again used objectionable words towards umpiring and also demeaned the opponents.

For her attitude in the field Harmanpreet was penalised 50 per cent of her match fees and received three demerit points according to the section 2.8 of ICC code of conduct.