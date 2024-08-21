Faruque wants Tamim to continue cricket for two to three years
Faruque Ahmed, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) believes opener Tamim Iqbal has the ability to continue playing cricket as he has still two or three years left as a cricketer.
Tamim skipped the 2023 ODI World Cup and since then he has been away from the cricket, largely due to his indifference with his cricket board.
He was supposed to discuss with the then BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon in this regard but before that the latter had gone into hiding due to the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.
Tamim was seen in the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium of late when Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan visited the stadium.
He was accompanying him and also introduced him with the officials of the BCB.
"I will have to talk to him [Tamim]. He is a very sensible boy. I feel that he is one of the best from Bangladesh," Faruque said here today.
"Personally, if you ask me, I would want him to play for two-three more years. But that doesn't mean it will happen. He will take his decision. We will have to see what his fitness is like."
Faruque also thinks ODI format will best suite Tamim at this moment because the Test cricket needs huge mental and physical fitness.
"We have to see what's his priority. I think Test will be difficult for him at this stage but it's good if it's ODIs. Whatever he does, it's good if he can play."
Faruque said he will be happy also if Tamim wants to come to cricket board.
"If he comes to the board I will be very happy. He has leadership qualities and if guys like him come [to the board] we can do something good."