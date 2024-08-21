Faruque wants Tamim to continue cricket for two to three years

Faruque Ahmed, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) believes opener Tamim Iqbal has the ability to continue playing cricket as he has still two or three years left as a cricketer.

Tamim skipped the 2023 ODI World Cup and since then he has been away from the cricket, largely due to his indifference with his cricket board.

He was supposed to discuss with the then BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon in this regard but before that the latter had gone into hiding due to the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Tamim was seen in the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium of late when Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan visited the stadium.