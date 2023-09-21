South Africa’s Nortje, Magala ruled out of World Cup

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have both been ruled out of the ICC World Cup because of injury, Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday.

They will be replaced by all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and fast bowler Lizaad Williams.

The loss of Nortje is a particularly heavy blow for South Africa’s chances because of his ability to bowl match-changing spells at high pace.