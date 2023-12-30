Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape

Nepali cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was on Friday convicted of rape after a repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career.

Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal and the leg spinner's onfield success had boosted the sport's profile in the Himalayan republic.

Last year he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel but was freed on bail in January and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments.

His lawyer Saroj Ghimire told AFP that a court had convicted Lamichhane on Friday.

"His sentence will be decided in the next hearing," he added.

District court official Ramu Sharma confirmed the verdict to AFP.

"The event was not consensual," he said.

