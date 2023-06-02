Chennai’s Dhoni undergoes knee surgery for IPL return

Days after leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, former India skipper MS Dhoni underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai, local media reports said on Thursday.
Dhoni, 41, known for his tactical acumen and cool demeanour on the field, played this season with his heavily strapped left knee but hinted at his return for “one more season” as “a gift” for his fans.
A source at the Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital told the Press Trust of India about Dhoni’s “successful” surgery and likely release “in a day or two”.
“He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts,” it said.
“It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL,” the report added.
Chennai edged out 2022 champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a last-ball thriller in Ahmedabad that started on Monday and ended past 1:30am local time Tuesday.
“This is the best time to announce my retirement,” Dhoni said after the final.
“But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL.
“The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season,” the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman added.
Dhoni won two World Cups for India before his 2020 retirement from international duty.