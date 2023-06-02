Chennai’s Dhoni undergoes knee surgery for IPL return

Days after leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, former India skipper MS Dhoni underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai, local media reports said on Thursday.

Dhoni, 41, known for his tactical acumen and cool demeanour on the field, played this season with his heavily strapped left knee but hinted at his return for “one more season” as “a gift” for his fans.

A source at the Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital told the Press Trust of India about Dhoni’s “successful” surgery and likely release “in a day or two”.