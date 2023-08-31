Bangladesh bat first, Tanzid debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their first match of this year’s Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim will be making his ODI debut for Bangladesh and he will be opening the innings with a returning Mohammad Naim.
Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman form Bangladesh's three-pronged pace attack.
Bangladesh have also opted to go with Mahedi Hasan for the finisher's role at No.7.
Both teams have been plagued by injuries and illnesses and will be missing key players.
Bangladesh came to Sri Lanka without opener Tamim Iqbal, who is recovering from a back injury. Pacer Ebadot Hossain and Litton Das also got ruled out of the tournament and have been replaced by Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Anamul Haque.
Sri Lanka are also without their star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.
Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana