Bangladesh bat first, Tanzid debuts

Bangladesh won the toss and have opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their first match of this year’s Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim will be making his ODI debut for Bangladesh and he will be opening the innings with a returning Mohammad Naim.

Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman form Bangladesh's three-pronged pace attack.