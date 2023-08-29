Bangladesh-Sri Lanka: A rivalry sparked by ‘Nagin Dance’

What sparks a sporting rivalry?

A cursory look at every great sporting rivalry in the world would show that there is always something other than the ‘sport’ at the centre of the rivalry.

At the heart of the India and Pakistan rivalry, lays the deep wounds of partition in 1947 which have been exacerbated over the years by wars and other geo-political issues.

The tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid is symbolic of the freedom struggle of Catalonia against the Spanish crown. The root of the England-Australia rivalry lies in the British colonial rule in Australia.

On 31 August, the next chapter of a budding cricketing rivalry will be written in Pallekele when Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in both teams' opening match in the Asia Cup.