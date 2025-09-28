No handshake again as India bowl against Pakistan in final

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan as the two teams stuck to no handshakes and cold vibes in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

The two neighbours come into the title clash with tensions high from their previous two clashes in the competition, which witnessed political posturing and aggressive on-field behaviour at the same venue in Dubai.

Defending champions India and Pakistan are playing a final in the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament's 41-year-old history.

India, who remain unbeaten in six matches of the Asia Cup, made three changes to the team from their previous win with all-rounder Hardik Pandya to sit out with injury.

Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh make the team in place of Pandya, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said he would have batted first anyway had he won the toss as his team come in unchanged from their previous win over Bangladesh.