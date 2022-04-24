A Test career on the brink

“It would’ve been good to have Mustafiz in the Test team against Sri Lanka, we needed his bowling in this condition. I still firmly believe that he has a bright future in Tests. Especially at home he can be our number 1 fast bowling option.”

Habibul Bashar, one of the three national team selectors, said this to Prothom Alo on 19 April. Although the selectors officially announced the squad for the 1st Test against Sri Lanka on Monday, Bashar with this statement had already unofficially confirmed that Mustafiz will once again miss a Test series of the Tigers.

Bashar’s statement proves that the selectors would’ve very much liked to have the left-arm pacer in the 15-man squad for the Test series. But their hands were tied.