Women's cricket set for new champion as India, South Africa clash

Hosts India face South Africa in the Women's World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday, with the one-day showpiece crowning a new champion.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa's women are into their first ODI World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the decider, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said winning the World Cup could be a turning point for the women's game in the cricket-crazy country.

"Last time when we reached the final and came back to India we saw a big change," Kaur told reporters on Saturday.

"Women's cricket moved ahead and we saw many girls on the ground.