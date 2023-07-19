All-round Jemimah hands Bangladesh crushing defeat

The high-flying Bangladesh women’s team were brought back to earth by India on Wednesday with a crushing 108-run defeat in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Jemimah Rodrigues was India’s star player both with the bat and ball. The right-hander first top-scored with 86 off 78 balls to help the visitors post 228-8 and then finished with remarkable figures of 4-3 in 3.1 overs to bowl out Bangladesh for 120 in 35.1 overs.