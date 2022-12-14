Kohli wicket not a career highlight: Taijul

Kohli came to the crease after India were reduced to 45-2. But Kohli, who scored a century in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, looked unfazed by the pressure of the situation, hitting his trademark cover drive in the second delivery he faced to get off the mark with a single.
But Taijul ended Kohli’s innings in the very next over, trapping him leg before wicket with a delivery that straightened after pitching on leg stump.
As soon as the umpire lifted his index finger, Taijul charged towards the Indian dressing room, took a giant leap and punched the air in delight.
However, after the day’s play, Taijul downplayed the moment, saying it wasn’t a career highlight for him as this is not the first time he has outdone the star India batter in Test cricket.
“I have taken Kohli’s wicket earlier too, haven’t I? This is not really something that is a career highlight for me,” Taijul told reporters.
Earlier, Taijul had trapped Kohli LBW in the Hyderabad Test in 2017, where Kohli had made 204.