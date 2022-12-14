Cricket

Chattogram Test

Kohli wicket not a career highlight: Taijul

Sports Correspondent
Chattogram
Taijul Islam celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the Chattogram Test between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 14 December 2022Shamsul Hoque

Taijul Islam was by far Bangladesh’s best bowler on display on the opening day of the first Test against India on Wednesday.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill on the day for 84 runs after bowling 30 overs. From his celebration, it seemed that Taijul enjoyed Kohli’s wicket the most.

Kohli came to the crease after India were reduced to 45-2. But Kohli, who scored a century in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, looked unfazed by the pressure of the situation, hitting his trademark cover drive in the second delivery he faced to get off the mark with a single.

But Taijul ended Kohli’s innings in the very next over, trapping him leg before wicket with a delivery that straightened after pitching on leg stump.

As soon as the umpire lifted his index finger, Taijul charged towards the Indian dressing room, took a giant leap and punched the air in delight.

However, after the day’s play, Taijul downplayed the moment, saying it wasn’t a career highlight for him as this is not the first time he has outdone the star India batter in Test cricket.

“I have taken Kohli’s wicket earlier too, haven’t I? This is not really something that is a career highlight for me,” Taijul told reporters.

Earlier, Taijul had trapped Kohli LBW in the Hyderabad Test in 2017, where Kohli had made 204.

