Kohli wicket not a career highlight: Taijul

Kohli came to the crease after India were reduced to 45-2. But Kohli, who scored a century in the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh, looked unfazed by the pressure of the situation, hitting his trademark cover drive in the second delivery he faced to get off the mark with a single.

But Taijul ended Kohli’s innings in the very next over, trapping him leg before wicket with a delivery that straightened after pitching on leg stump.

As soon as the umpire lifted his index finger, Taijul charged towards the Indian dressing room, took a giant leap and punched the air in delight.