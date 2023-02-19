Bangladesh will benefit from having Hathurusingha as coach: Herath

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath believes that the Tigers will benefit from having Chandika Hathurusingha as their new head coach, reports news agency BSS.

“He (Hathurusingha) has been with Bangladesh cricket and he has done well in that period. For me, I have kind of experience of playing with him as well as under him when he was a coach,” Herath said in Mirpur on Sunday.

“I have a very good, positive feedback about him as well as confidence about him that Bangladesh cricket will (get) help from him,” he added.