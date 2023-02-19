Bangladesh will benefit from having Hathurusingha as coach: Herath

In Hathurusingha’s first spell as the Bangladesh head coach, which was from 2014-2017, Bangladesh became a formidable side in One-Day Internationals (ODI) and under his supervision, the country had many memorable wins in all three formats of cricket.
His departure from Bangladesh as coach was not at all amicable. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again opted to bring him as coach for the next two years.
Hathurusingha’s first assignment in his second spell will be to supervise Bangladesh for the home series against England, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
“Obviously, playing against any other team, we are expecting to win, that is our ultimate target. But before you win, you need to follow the process, practice, how you plan, it should be done as soon as possible,” Herath said about the forthcoming England series which begins next month.
Herath, however, pinned hope on left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who returned to the ODI side at the expense of Nasum Ahmed.
“I think he has done well against West Indies in the last series. In that case, I see Taijul as a bowler who can bowl in ODIs as well,” Herath opined and also explained as to why Nasum was left out.
“It all depends on the situation. When Shakib is there, we don’t have two find another two left-arm spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is there. So, selectors have to pick either Nasum or Taijul. In that case, those performances are equal. Somebody has to be selected.”
He also claimed that dropping Nasum in favour of Taijul is absolutely the decision of selectors in contrary to the belief that he had played a role in axing him.
“The coach and captain as well (about Taijul’s selection). Not me. If they need some advice or information, I’m happy to give that.”
“I always prefer to have Taijul. As I said, because he has done well in the West Indies. So, I see a lot of potential in ODIs for Taijul,” Herath said.