AB de Villiers bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Former South African batter AB de Villiers, who on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, said that arriving at the decision took a lot of time.

De Villiers also said leaving the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) family is “extremely bittersweet” and thanked Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches and support staff for all the support.

“I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I’ve decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family,” said De Villiers in a statement by RCB.