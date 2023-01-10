Barishal bring up maiden win in 'heated' match

Ibrahim Zadran’s half-century and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s brisk 43 off 29 balls helped Fortune Barishal defeat Rangpur Riders by six wickets in a heated match at the ninth Bangladesh Premier League which saw Barishal players having multiple confrontations with the umpires.

Ibrahim, who made 52 off 41 balls, and Miraz shared an 84-run partnership off 58 deliveries that set up the base for Barishal’s first win in their second match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.