Shakib storms on field, argues with umpire

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan has been making headlines for the wrong reasons right from the onset of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

On Tuesday, Shakib once again got tangled in controversy when he charged to the middle right before the start of his team’s chase against Rangpur Riders and had a heated argument with the on-field umpire.

The dispute stemmed from a dispute about who will open the attack for Rangpur and which Barishal opener will take first strike.