Shakib v Umpires: An unending saga

Shakib Al Hasan doesn’t like umpires.

No, he hasn’t said anything like that in public. But action speaks louder than words and in Shakib’s case, his disregard for umpires is too blatant to miss.

Over the years, the all-rounder has had many bust ups with match officials in domestic and international cricket and all this has added to his reputation of being Bangladesh cricket’s ‘Bad boy’.

On Saturday, in another such instance, fans saw Shakib lose his temper at an umpire.