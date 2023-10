Rain delayed the start of Tuesday's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and the Netherlands at the Himalayan venue of Dharamsala.

The game was scheduled to get underway at 2:00 pm local time (1030 GMT) but light rain kept the covers on and the toss was delayed by half an hour.

South Africa have won both their opening games at the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia while the Dutch have been defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand.