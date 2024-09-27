Wet outfield delays India-Bagladesh second Test

Overnight rain and a wet outfield delayed the toss at the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.

The weather in the northern Indian city may play spoil-sport on the first two days, with overcast conditions greeting the teams on day one.

Staff were still removing ground covers following showers on Thursday night, with more rain predicted through Friday.

The visitors are looking to end the series at 1-1 after their opening loss and the match could be former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's last outing in the format.

Shakib on Thursday said he wanted his Test swansong to be back home in Mirpur during the South Africa series.