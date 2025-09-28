Asia Cup final: Kuldeep helps India bowl out Pakistan for 146

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to trigger a batting collapse and bowl Pakistan out for 146 in the Asia Cup final with no handshakes between the sides again on Sunday.

The two neighbours came into the title clash with tensions high from their previous two clashes in the competition, which witnessed political posturing and aggressive on-field behaviour at the same venue in Dubai.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah raised the heat when he bowled Haris Rauf for six and made a gesture similar to the one the Pakistan bowler had done to the crowd in the previous meeting between the two teams.

Put in to bat after no handshakes in the toss, Pakistan started strongly as openers Sahibzada Farhan, who made 57, and Fakhar Zaman, who made 46, put on 84 runs but the team slipped from 113-1 to be bowled out in 19.1 overs.