Advantage India as Axar-led host spinners rout England

Axar Patel claimed six wickets as India gained the upper hand in their crucial day-night third test against England on Wednesday, bowling out their rivals for 112 and then getting within 13 runs of taking the lead.

Only the loss of captain Virat Kohli in the final over spoiled the opening day for India as they moved to 99 for three at the world's biggest cricket stadium with Rohit Sharma on 57 and Ajinkya Rahane on one.

Spin bowlers again dominated with Patel taking the starring role while England's Jack Leach claimed two wickets, including Kohli for 27.

The Indian captain saw one tough chance dropped by Ollie Pope on 24 but soon after played Leach's left-arm spin onto his stumps and walked off visibly furious with himself.