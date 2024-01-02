Australia unchanged for Warner's farewell Test against Pakistan

The pitch looked well-grassed on the eve of Pakistan's final match of their Australia tour, which will also be opener Warner's 112th and final Test.

"The weather looks pretty good this week and that's not always the case in Sydney," Cummins said ahead of the Test, starting Wednesday.

"The groundsman seems happy with where it's at. It looks like decent coverage of grass, so it should be a good week ahead."

The Sydney Test has a history of being rain-affected with 26 washed out days, the most of the Australian Test venues. But there is only a medium chance of showers this week.

Meanwhile, Warner made a public plea for the return of his baggy green caps after they went missing from his bag while being transported from Melbourne.

In a post on Instagram, the veteran said some of his possessions got lost in transit.

"Someone has taken my backpack out of my luggage from Melbourne to Sydney ...inside this backpack was my Baggy Green cap," Warner said.

"It's something that I would love to have back in my hands walking out there this week."

