Bangladesh ‘A’ thrash Oman ‘A’ in Emerging Asia Cup

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mohammad Naim formed a century partnership after the bowlers skittled out Oman ‘A’ for just 126 as Bangladesh ‘A’ won their Group A match of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup by eight wickets at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Tanzid smashed 68 off 49 balls while Naim remained unbeaten on 47 as Bangladesh ‘A’ reached 130-2 in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Tanzim Hasan Sakib claimed four wickets, three of which came in the final over in space of five deliveries, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Rakibul Hasan two wickets each as the ‘A’ team bundled out Oman ‘A’ in 46 overs.