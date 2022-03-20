Cricket

Afif-Mahmudullah try to rebuild after Bangladesh go five-down

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah are trying to salvage the innings after South African pacers rendered Bangladesh five wickets down inside 13 overs in the second One-Day International match of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Afif is batting on 23 off 26 balls with Mahmudullah unbeaten on four off 18 balls as Bangladesh finds itself struggling on 65-5 20 overs into their innings after opting to bat first.

Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell took one wicket each to reduce Bangladesh to 34-5 in 12.4 overs.

Bangladesh batters have struggled to cope with the extra bounce extracted from the pitch by the host bowlers.

Bangladesh’s three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali all fell to Rabada.

Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for naught. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.

All three batters got caught as they couldn’t cope with the extra bounce and pace generated by the South African attack’s spearhead.

Earlier, Ngidi drew first blood by removing Tamim Iqbal for one while Parnell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg-before wicket for 12.

The Tigers are leading the series 1-0 after beating the South Africa team in the first ODI by 38 runs.

