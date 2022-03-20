Afif-Mahmudullah try to rebuild after Bangladesh go five-down

Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell took one wicket each to reduce Bangladesh to 34-5 in 12.4 overs.

Bangladesh batters have struggled to cope with the extra bounce extracted from the pitch by the host bowlers.

Bangladesh’s three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali all fell to Rabada.

Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for naught. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.