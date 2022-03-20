Cricket

Afif’s brilliant catch sends Quinton packing

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Afif Hossain took a brilliant catch at the boundary to end Quinton de Kock’s destructive innings and give Bangladesh a glimmer of hope in the second One-Day International match of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Quinton tried to sweep Shakib Al Hasan for his third six in the innings. But at the very edge of the ropes, Afif grabbed the ball with one hand but quickly realised that his momentum would take him over the ropes. So he let go of the ball, regained his balance and then took it safely in the second go to dismiss the dangerous left-hander.

Quinton finished on 62 off 41 balls and South Africa got reduced to 94-2 after 15.2 overs.

Earlier, Quinton’s opening partner Janneman Malan sent off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 13th over after an 86-run opening stand.

Quinton didn’t play in the first ODI due to sickness. Bangladesh registered their first ever win over the Proteas in South Africa in that match.

Earlier, Afif Hossain’s resilient 72 and a crucial 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the order took Bangladesh to 194-9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat first.

