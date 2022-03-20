Afif’s brilliant catch sends Quinton packing

Afif Hossain took a brilliant catch at the boundary to end Quinton de Kock’s destructive innings and give Bangladesh a glimmer of hope in the second One-Day International match of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Quinton tried to sweep Shakib Al Hasan for his third six in the innings. But at the very edge of the ropes, Afif grabbed the ball with one hand but quickly realised that his momentum would take him over the ropes. So he let go of the ball, regained his balance and then took it safely in the second go to dismiss the dangerous left-hander.