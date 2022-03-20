Afif’s brilliant catch sends Quinton packing

Quinton finished on 62 off 41 balls and South Africa got reduced to 94-2 after 15.2 overs.
Earlier, Quinton’s opening partner Janneman Malan sent off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 13th over after an 86-run opening stand.
Quinton didn’t play in the first ODI due to sickness. Bangladesh registered their first ever win over the Proteas in South Africa in that match.
Earlier, Afif Hossain’s resilient 72 and a crucial 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the order took Bangladesh to 194-9 in 50 overs after they opted to bat first.