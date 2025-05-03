Elect to BCB those who have visions for cricket: Tamim

As a cricketer, Tamim mainly spoke about cricket.

“Who are our policy makers in the cricket board? Who are our decision makers? Who are our representatives? What are their dreams as board directors? What is their cricketing understanding about us? All these things are related to everything from Bangladesh playing well or not and winning.”

Criticising those who could not organise leagues in their own areas after becoming board director, the former captain of the national team said, “We consider cricket to be the biggest sport in Bangladesh. I am saying this with respect to other games. But if this happens in the biggest game, if someone does not improve cricket in their district or division, then there is no need for them to come to the board.”

Former national team footballer and BNP standing committee member Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the event. Former national football team captain Aminul Islam was also present.