Bangladesh again look to pacers in series-deciding match

The water shortage at Chattogram’s Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium has yet to ease. Regular water supply from WASA is still unavailable for watering the ground. With no rain in sight, there is barely a trace of green grass on the field. Parts of the outfield are brown, others grey.

In the circumstances, the wicket itself appears to have more of a green tinge than the ground around it. That ought to be encouraging news for the bowlers of Bangladesh and New Zealand. Yet the venue’s history tempers that optimism.

A pitch at Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium has long been regarded as a batsman’s paradise. India piled up 400 runs here in 2022. Bangladesh pace bowling coach Shaun Tait does not believe the character of the wicket has changed greatly since.