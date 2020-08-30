Al-Amin looks to make Test comeback in Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain insisted that they have been practicing hard amid novel coronavirus pandemic to make the Sri Lanka tour a successful one.
He said that once the coaching staff of the national team returns to Dhaka in the next month, the training session will get further pace.
“We have been training individually, arranged by the BCB for the last two weeks. But this week, we have got the opportunity to bowl the batsman, which gives us immense pleasure as a bowler, since we hadn’t been bowling to batsmen for some health restrictions, caused by coronavirus,” Al-Amin said here today.
“We are doing everything as per the advice given by the coaches through virtual meeting. But this time we have been practicing hard at the ground. Hopefully the practice will start in full swing in the next week. I will say, the practice for the Sri Lanka tour has been going great at this moment,” he said.
Al-Amin played so far seven Test matches after making Test debut in 2013. Seven Tests in seven years means he is not a regular member for the longer version format but he played his last Test in pink ball Test in Kolkata last year.
Later he was dropped in the home Test against Zimbabwe since Bangladesh emphasised on spin bowling. However of late it has been proved that if the pitch tends to favour pacers, Al-Amin could make the cut in the first XI alongside two automatic choices- Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadot Hossain.
Al-Amin in fact is looking for making a comeback in Sri Lanka tour, where Bangladesh will play three Test matches.
“Our coaching staff will come back to the country in the next week and we hope that we’ll get more facilities for practice from then on. I think our preparation for the Lankan tour will get pace once our coaching staffs take over the charges,” he remarked.