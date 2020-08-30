Al-Amin looks to make Test comeback in Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain insisted that they have been practicing hard amid novel coronavirus pandemic to make the Sri Lanka tour a successful one.

He said that once the coaching staff of the national team returns to Dhaka in the next month, the training session will get further pace.

“We have been training individually, arranged by the BCB for the last two weeks. But this week, we have got the opportunity to bowl the batsman, which gives us immense pleasure as a bowler, since we hadn’t been bowling to batsmen for some health restrictions, caused by coronavirus,” Al-Amin said here today.