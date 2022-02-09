Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad

England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the country's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, for their tour of the West Indies as part of a major shake-up of the troubled team.

Anderson, who has 640 Test wickets, and fellow pace bowler Broad, who has 537 scalps, are among eight players axed from the group that featured in England's shambolic Ashes series loss in Australia.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has also been left out, while there are first call-ups for Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher.

Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Dom Bess, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are the other players dropped following England's 4-0 defeat in Australia.