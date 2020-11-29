Another 62-ball hundred for Smith as Australia pile up 389-4

Steve Smith tormented India with his second blistering hundred in two matches as Australia posted another huge target, reaching 389-4 off 50 overs in the second one-day international in Sydney on Sunday.

Smith followed up his 105 off 66 balls in Friday’s first ODI victory with a dominant 104 off 64 balls as the Indians were impotent to stem the runs on a slow-paced Sydney Cricket Ground pitch in searing conditions.

The total surpassed Australia’s 374 for six which set up Friday’s 66-run crushing win in the first ODI on the same ground.

It left the pressure fully on Virat Kohli’s India to run down the daunting target under lights to prevent Australia from winning the three-match series ahead of Wednesday’s final game in Canberra.