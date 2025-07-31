India's Bumrah out of Oval finale as England bowl in fifth Test

India star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was left out of the fifth and deciding Test at the Oval on Thursday as stand-in England captain Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to field.

Bumrah's back injury earlier this year prompted India to announce the world's top-ranked Test bowler would only feature in three games during the current series.

Bumrah, 31, made his third appearance in last week's drawn third Test at Old Trafford, where he bowled a draining 33 overs, during which he took two wickets and conceded 100 runs for the first time in a Test innings.

And even with India needing to win in south London to end this five-match series all square at 2-2, the tourists have decided against deploying Bumrah in the decider.

A schedule of five Tests in just 44 days has taken its toll, with both sides making four changes to their teams.