Najmul shows why patience and perseverance is so vital

Like a matured professional, the 24-year old could understand the life of celebrities are built on the slippery slopes, one day the followers ascend you to cloud nine while on the other throw you to the nadir with disdain.

And like everything else in life the prize of enjoying the pedigree of a celebrity comes with the risk of being ridiculed.

On many occasions people argued they are also human being and they should not be mocked. Notwithstanding the fact transgressing private life is a crime the celebrities are entitled to be mocked. And the fact is not only philosophical but also established through law. Thanks to the famous case of People vs Larry Flynt of USA, the precedent is set that the public has right to mock and criticise celebrities. Bangladesh, as covenant of global human charter and laws also accept this precedence and legal guidance.

So Najmul, unlike many other star cricketers, who often lost tempers, proved his maturity and showed he has the mettle of overcoming difficult situation. On many occasions we have seen Bangladeshi players crumble under pressure and lose intense games. One may wonder being mentally brittle is an issue and obviously handling public life properly improves that side.