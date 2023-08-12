Last chance for Shakib to right the wrongs of 2011

Even before completing three years in international cricket, Shakib Al Hasan had become a captain after a dramatic turn of events. At the twilight of his career, the crown of captaincy once again rests on Shakib’s head. But that’s not entirely correct, is it? Shakib has been the captain for some time now in Tests and Twenty20s. I mean, isn’t he the guy who goes out for the toss wearing the Bangladesh blazer in Tests?

Yes, he is. And that’s why calling him ‘captain Shakib’ is nothing new. So, no matter how many more crowns are placed on his head, it shouldn’t evoke any new emotion. But in this case it does, because there is an added significance to him being named the new captain in ODIs.

Firstly, he is once again the captain in all three formats. This is the first time since 2014 that Bangladesh have the same captain in Tests, ODIs and T20s. There’s another fact even more important than that. Shakib has been named the captain for two tournaments and one of them is the World Cup. Meaning, Shakib will lead the Bangladesh team in the next World Cup in India in the coming October-November.