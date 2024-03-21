Hathurusinghe indicates two debuts for Bangladesh in 1st Test

A green-top wicket will come to anyone’s notice as soon as entering Sylhet International Stadium. Add with it the overcast condition prevailing over the last few days in Sylhet. This wicket and condition would make any team play a pacer-heavy squad. So is the planning of Bangladesh for the first Test of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka to be started from Friday.

Despite injury problems and fatigue due to the tight schedule of international cricket, Bangladesh want to field a pacer-rich squad for the first Test. In that case, two young fast bowlers – Musfik Hasan and Nahid Rana – are likely to make their debut in the first Test. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe gave such indications in the pre-match press conference today, Thursday.

Apart from them, the left-hand pacer Shariful Islam and Khaled Hasan are also in the Test squad. However, Shariful has been rested after the ODI series due to fatigue of playing continuously for a long time. He is scheduled to join the team this evening. As the inform bowler didn’t practise ahead of the first Test, it is almost a certainty that he wouldn’t play the first Test.