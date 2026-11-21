India 344-2 at tea as Rahul 124 leads push for huge total against NZ
KL Rahul's unbeaten 124 saw India plough towards a big first innings total Saturday as they reached 344-2 at tea on the third day of the first Test in Wellington.
Rahul brought up his 13th Test century from 207 balls shortly after lunch, soaking in warm applause from a packed Basin Reserve crowd as he raised his fist to the air to celebrate.
He and Devdutt Padikkal combined for a 165-run partnership in 55 overs of batting before Padikkal fell for 80, bowled by Kyle Jamieson after the new ball had been taken.
Shubman Gill was 36 not out at tea, while Kyle Jamieson (1-44) and Matt Henry (1-70) were New Zealand's only wicket takers.
Jacob Duffy had bowled with an alarming lack of accuracy, battered for 123 runs in his 22 overs.
India batted effortlessly throughout the first two sessions of the day, slowly closing down New Zealand's lead.
Rahul was 93 not out at lunch, adding a further 80 runs to the total alongside Padikkal.
India had resumed at 159-1 to start the day, a deficit of 209 runs, with Rahul on 52 and Padikkal on 16.
On the second evening Yashasvi Jaiswal battered 85 at a quick rate to put India ahead of the game.
Rahul eased into his work in the morning session, defending with patience early before unleashing powerful cuts and drives when he was presented with any width.
New Zealand started better than they ended day two, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith beating the bat on occasion with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell up to the stumps.
But a dry and lifeless pitch was offering very little to the bowling side, Rahul and Padikkal able to trust the low and slow bounce with little sideways movement.
New Zealand did not create a single chance in the two hour session, instead watching as Rahul increased the tempo late with the introduction of off-spinner Glenn Phillips.
Despite two days of cricket, no real footmarks have been etched into the surface and Phillips was unable to generate any real spin, Rahul pouncing with a powerful six down the ground and a deft reverse sweep as he moved into the 90s.
The two-match Test series concludes next week in Christchurch.