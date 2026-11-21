He and Devdutt Padikkal combined for a 165-run partnership in 55 overs of batting before Padikkal fell for 80, bowled by Kyle Jamieson after the new ball had been taken.

Shubman Gill was 36 not out at tea, while Kyle Jamieson (1-44) and Matt Henry (1-70) were New Zealand's only wicket takers.

Jacob Duffy had bowled with an alarming lack of accuracy, battered for 123 runs in his 22 overs.

India batted effortlessly throughout the first two sessions of the day, slowly closing down New Zealand's lead.