T20 World Cup
Pakistan likely to withdraw if Bangladesh don’t play
In yesterday’s meeting with International Cricket Council (ICC) representatives, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) once again conveyed its firm stance on not sending a team to India.
Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported on Sunday that Pakistan has sided with Bangladesh over its demand not to play in India.
The media claimed that Pakistan, which had shown interest in hosting Bangladesh’s matches at the World Cup earlier, has now said it would reconsider its own participation if Bangladesh’s demands are not met.
According to Pakistani media outlet Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured full support to Bangladesh over its decision not to play matches in India.
The report added that the Bangladesh government has contacted the Pakistan government regarding the issue of not sending the team to India. However, neither BCB nor the Bangladesh government has commented on this matter.
Citing official Pakistani sources, Geo News said that if Bangladesh’s matches are not moved from India and the World Cup is held as planned, Pakistan will also reconsider its participation in the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan considers Bangladesh’s demand reasonable and believes it should be met.
Reportedly, PCB had earlier told local media that if India does not accommodate Bangladesh’s request, Pakistan would take an action that would surprise everyone.