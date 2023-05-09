Bangladesh sent to bat first in 1st Ireland ODI

Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bat first against Ireland in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford in England on Tuesday.
The Tigers had a lacklustre preparation in the buildup to the series, as their training sessions in England were mostly marred by rainy weather.
It rained overnight in Chelmsford but the rain has stayed away on Tuesday morning to allow the match to start on time.
Ireland asked the visitors to bat first, hoping to cash in on the early morning moisture present on the pitch due to the previous night’s rain.
Ireland’s IPL star pacer Josh Little will lead the Irish pace attack against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have predictably opted for a three-pacer attack with Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman has not been picked for the day’s match.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little